CP Vietnam donates 5,000 Salbutamol quick test kits to veterinary sector
The Department of Animal Health of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development received 5,000 Salbutamol quick test kits donated by the CP Livestock Joint Stock Company (CP Vietnam) at a ceremony on January 3 in Hanoi.
Director of the Department of Animal Health Nguyen Van Long (L) receives 5,000 Salbutamol quick test kits from a representative of CP Vietnam at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Director of the Department of Animal Health Nguyen Van Long highly appreciated the support and cooperation of CP Vietnam with the department and its units in recent years.
He affirmed that the support has contributed to protecting domestic consumers, and also demonstrated the role of cooperation between businesses, the Government and the people.
The department will quickly distribute the test kits to units and relevant localities, thus strengthening supervision for the use of banned substances in animal husbandry, he said.
Vice Director of CP Vietnam Vu Anh Tuan said his firm always accompanies the veterinary sector in controlling food safety, especially the use of banned substances in animal feed and residues of banned substances in food, to protect consumers' health, breeders.
He hoped the test kits will help the Department of Animal Health to effectively control residues of the banned substance Salbutamol in animal husbandry, thus ensuring the sustainable development of the livestock industry. /.