Business Infographic Vietnam's economic growth over years Economic and political reforms under Doi Moi, launched in 1986, have spurred rapid economic growth, transforming what was then one of the world’s poorest nations into a lower middle-income country.

Business Infographic PAPI index of five centrally-run cities over five years PAPI is a flagship governance programme initiated by the United Nations Development Programs in Vietnam since 2009. PAPI measures and benchmarks citizens’ experiences and perception on the performance and quality of policy implementation and services delivery of all 63 provincial governments in Vietnam to advocate for effective and responsive governance.

Business Infographic First 4 months of 2020: FDI attraction reaches 12.33 billion USD Vietnam attracted 12.33 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).