Business Vietnam Cashew Association lowers export target amid weak demand As cashew exports in the first half of 2022 fell by 9.2% against the same period last year, the Vietnam Cashew Association (VCA) has to adjust down its annual export target to 3.2 billion USD.

Business Reference exchange rate down 25 VND on July 29 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,176 VND/USD on July 29, down 25 VND from the previous day.

Business Numbers of firms, employees in FDI, non-state sectors soar: census The numbers of enterprises and employees working in the non-state and FDI sectors increased rapidly, but reduced markedly in the state-owned sector during 2016-2020, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO)’s freshly released 2021 economic census.

Business Banking sector’s digital transformation to take place next month The digital transformation day of the banking sector will be held on August 3, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced at a press conference in Hanoi on July 28.