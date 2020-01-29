Business An Giang province promotes agro-fishery exports International economic integration has helped An Giang’s key exports such as agricultural and fishery products, as well as frozen vegetables and fruits occupy many major markets like the US, the EU, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Business CPTPP not proving a hit across the board Vietnam has been unable to gain export growth to all CPTPP member countries, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Farmers earn high incomes from VietGAP pineapples Growing Tac Cau pineapple, a specialty fruit in southern Kien Giang province, under Vietnamese good agricultural practices (VietGAP), has offered high profits for farmers in Chau Thanh district’s Binh An commune.

Business Discounts drive car sales in Vietnam Nearly 400,000 cars were sold in the Vietnamese market in 2019 thanks to valuable gift and discount programmes, which were launched at the beginning of the year, said the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).