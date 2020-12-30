CPI inches up 3.23 percent in 2020
The 2020 CPI rose by 3.23 percent from 2019 while basic inflation climbed by 2.31 percent annually.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicGDP expected to grow by 2.91 percent
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) this year is expected to grow by 2.91 percent compared to 2019, according to the General Statistics Office.
See more
InfographicVietnam trade promotion 2020
With the support of trade promotion activities, export markets of Vietnamese goods are increasingly expanding.
Infographic Import-export turnover expected to surpass 500 bln USD
Vietnam’s import-export turnover is likely to surpass 500 billion USD in 2019 despite declining demand in the world market.
InfographicOrientations for new national industrial policy towards 2030
Vietnam’s new industrial policy is built with the aim to include Vietnam in top ASEAN economies in terms of industrial competitiveness.
InfographicMany provinces exceed socio-economic development targets for 2020
Despite facing many challenges due to climate change, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, many localities have reached and exceeded the socio-economic development targets in 2020, including local budget collection.
InfographicForestry exports to exceed 12.6 bln USD in 2020
Forestry exports is estimated to exceed 12.6 billion USD in 2020, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.