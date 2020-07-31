CPI increases by 0.4% in July
The national consumer price index (CPI) in July grew by 0.4 percent against June and 3.39 percent year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on July 29.
VNA
You should also see
Infographic20 years of Vietnamese stock market
After 20 years of establishment and development, the Vietnamese stock market has overcome many ups and downs to get the current scale, which is a considerable achievement.
See more
InfographicVietnam's trade surplus tops 4 billion USD
Within the first six months of this year, Vietnam has posted a trade surplus of over 4 billion USD.
Infographic8 commodities with export value of over 3 billion USD
Within six months of this year, eight major commodities posted export value of over 3 billion USD.
InfographicFDI attraction totals over 15.6 billion USD
As of June 20, foreign investors’ the newly registered and adjusted capital and capital for purchasing shares in Vietnam totaled 15.67 billion USD the first 6 months this year, nearly 85% of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
InfographicCPI up 4.19 percent in first half
The consumer price index (CPI) saw a year-on-year increase of 4.19% in the first six months of 2020, reaching the peak in the 2016-2020 period, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.
InfographicGDP in H1 increases 1.81 percent
Vietnam’s GDP increased 1.81 percent year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, the lowest half-year growth pace since 2011.