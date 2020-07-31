Business Infographic Vietnam's trade surplus tops 4 billion USD Within the first six months of this year, Vietnam has posted a trade surplus of over 4 billion USD.

Business Infographic FDI attraction totals over 15.6 billion USD As of June 20, foreign investors’ the newly registered and adjusted capital and capital for purchasing shares in Vietnam totaled 15.67 billion USD the first 6 months this year, nearly 85% of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.