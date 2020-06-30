Business Infographic CPI down in May The consumer price index (CPI) in May decreased by 0.03 percent against the previous month and 1.24 percent against last December, but increased by 4.39 percent year-on-year.

Business Infographic EVFTA and EVIPA lifting Vietnam's position on international arena The EU- Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU- Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) are considered comprehensive and high-quality deals with a high level of commitment.