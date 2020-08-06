World Thailand allows longer stay for migrant workers The Thai cabinet has approved a plan of the Ministry of Labour to allow more than 500,000 foreign workers with legal documents to stay longer for working in the Southeast Asian country until March 2022.

ASEAN MRC warns of low water levels on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap Lake The Mekong River Commission (MRC) recently said that the annual reversal in the flow of the Tonle Sap River remained delayed, causing “very low” water levels on the Tonle Sap Lake, according to Cambodia’s news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP).

World Japan to promote trade document digitalization platform to ASEAN The Japanese Government plans to promote a platform to member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for digitalizing all trade-related documents, Kyodo News cited sources close to the matter as reporting on August 5.

World Thailand backs economic recovery projects Thailand’s cabinet on August 4 approved a budget of 884.62 million baht (28.5 million USD) to fund 157 economic recovery projects in 57 out of 77 provinces nationwide that have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.