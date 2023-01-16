From January-November last year, this enterprise shipped 530.8 million USD worth of seafood to foreign countries, up 70% year-on-year.



The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said the company took the lead among the CPTPP members in seafood shipments to Canada and Mexico.



In the past three years, Vietnam has witnessed strong growth in exports to CPTPP members, with revenue in 2021 of 45.7 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 18%. During the January - October 2022 period, it shipped 38.8 billion USD worth of goods to these markets, up 21% year-on-year, and enjoyed a trade surplus of 4.4 billion USD.



With certificates of origin and tax preferences, Vietnam’s garment and textile and leather shoe sectors increased shipments to CPTPP members by 15% compared to before the agreement.

The CPTPP offers tax preferences on Vietnamese goods, helping local firms gain a competitive edge over their regional rivals. However, the advantages may not last for too long in this changing world, requiring that the firms ramp up efforts to better capitalise on the trade pact./.

