Business FPT Software sets up third office in Philippines FPT Software, a member of FPT Corporation, has recently announced that it will open its third office in the Philippines on April 13, positioning itself as a major IT player in the nation.

Business Aquatic product exports hit 1.64 bln USD in Q1 The export of key aquatic products posted strong rises in many markets in the first quarter of 2021, increasing Vietnam’s aquatic export turnover by 3 percent to 1.64 billion USD.

Business Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on April 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on April 8, down 8 VND from the previous day.