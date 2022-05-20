Business Vietnam wants to increase dragon fruit export to Australia, New Zealand Vietnamese businesses are seeking to export more fresh and processed dragon fruits to Australia and New Zealand as the demand for this fruit in both markets is increasing.

Business Da Nang hosts Vietbuild 2022 The International Vietbuild Exhibition 2022 is underway in the central city of Da Nang with the participation of more than 200 domestic and overseas businesses.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on May 20 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,145 VND/USD on May 20, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic April’s CPI increases 0.18 percent The consumer price index (CPI) in April rose 0.18 percent over the previous month and 2.64 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office.