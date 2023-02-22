An online ministerial meeting is held on February 22 to discuss the negotiations of the UK’s accession to the CPTPP. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ministers and officials from members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the UK on February 22 attended an online ministerial meeting to discuss the negotiations of the UK’s accession to the deal.

The meeting was chaired by Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Shigeyuki Goto who is also the chairman of the UK’s Accession Working Group.

Minister of Trade and Industry Nguyen Hong Dien led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the meeting.

At the meeting, the ministers discussed and agreed to continue promoting the negotiations to maintain the high standard of commitments and market opening of the agreement.

On this occasion, they also welcomed Chile as the 10th member of the agreement, after it started taking effect in the country on February 21.

Minister of Trade and Industry Nguyen Hong Dien led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the meeting from Hanoi.( Photo: VNA)

Minister Dien affirmed that he will continue to actively coordinate with other CPTPP countries to soon conclude the UK's negotiations to join the agreement in the principle of ensuring high standards of the agreement.

The participation of the UK - one of the world's leading developed economies - will not only bring opportunities for trade and investment for each member country but also affirm the position of the CPTPP which is a new-generation, high-standard free trade agreement and a model of regional economic cooperation for the 21st century.

The next negotiation session between CPTPP countries and the UK will be held in Phu Quoc city in the southern province of Kien Giang from February 27./.