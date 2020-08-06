At the meeting (Photo: Cong Thuong (Industry&Trade))

– The CPTPP Commission’s third meeting was held on August 6 and ended with the approval of a ministerial joint statement reiterating the members’ commitment to back trade liberalization, and multilateral trade.The meeting was held in the form of video conferencing under the chair of Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez Colin. The Vietnamese delegation at the event was led by Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.The member countries also committed to working together to reboot the regional economy post COVID-19.The participating ministers underlined the importance of improving the efficiency of the agreement’s implementation, and pushing ahead with the CPTPP ratification by the remaining four countries.They also discussed the possibility of expanding the deal in the future, along with global economic issues.Vietnam pledged to join efforts in implementing measures in line with international commitments so as to facilitate the flows of commodities and services, especially essential ones.The country will also work to enhance connectivity among CPTPP members to consolidate the regional supply chain and strengthen its resilience to external impacts.The next meeting of the CPTPP Commission is scheduled for 2021 in Japan.The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is a trade agreement between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam./.