World Cambodia’s economy recovering: PM Hun Sen Cambodia has achieved efficiency in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to reasonable and timely measures, such as implementing a national vaccination campaign and building herd immunity across the country, said the country’s Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the opening of the 2022 Cambodia Outlook Conference on October 6.

World Indonesia, RoK strengthen economic links The economic cooperation between Indonesia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) continues to be intensified, such as through the ratification of the countries’ comprehensive economic partnership agreement (IKCEPA), an Indonesian official has said.

World Newspaper highlights significance of Vietnam-Laos ties The Lao newspaper Vientiane Mai on October 6 ran an article highlighting the Vietnam-Laos partnership, affirming that the great friendship, special solidarity between the two countries should be preserved and further promoted for the common interest in the future.