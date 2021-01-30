CPV Congresses contribute to national growth, int’l socialism: Cuban official
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s National Congresses have always made valuable contributions to the nation’s development as well as socialism at the international level, a Cuban official has said.
In her interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Cuba, Nancy Coro Aguiar, head of the Asia-Oceania Department under the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee’s Commission for International Relations, also said that each Party Congress put forward comprehensive development goals for the country and then fulfilled these goals, from bringing Vietnam out of the list of poor countries, to turning it into an industrialised country.
The diplomat, who used to work in Vietnam for four years, said an important thing is that the CPV has reached all the achievements without losing Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh ideology, thus proving the consistence in thought and affirming that the Party’s sound policies help raise the country’s position in the international arena.
Regarding the Vietnam-Cuba friendship, she stated that the two Parties play a core role in maintaining the relationship, through straightforward, open and transparent political dialogues.
She expressed her belief that the CPV’s ongoing 13th National Congress and the 8th National Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba to be held in April will mark new milestones in the history of the two nations./.