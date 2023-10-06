CPV delegation attends int’l conference on political parties and new society in Mexico
A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thai Hoc attended the annual international conference themed “political parties and a new society" which opened in Mexico City on October 5 (local time).
Deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thai Hoc addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)
The 27th edition of the conference drew more than 600 delegates from more than 100 political parties and left-wing movements of 34 countries in Latin America and other regions of the world.
It provided a forum for global left-wing forces to update each other on the situation of their respective parties, countries, and issues of common concern. The conference is also a place for parties to exchange measures to coordinate actions, contributing to promoting the common struggle for peace, national independence, democracy, cooperation, development and social progress.
At the event, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez spent 10 minutes to introduce the CPV and Vietnam’s achievements during the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause led by the party.
Addressing the conference, Hoc affirmed that the CPV’s participation at the event shows its constant support to political parties, the left-wing movement and progress in Latin America and the whole world.
He said that through nearly 40 years of renewal under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam has gained great achievements of historical significance.
From a poor and war-torn country, Vietnam has risen to become the fourth largest economy among ASEAN members and one of the 40 largest economies in the world. The country’s per capita income has increased 17 times compared to that in the 1990s, while the rate of poor households has been reduced to 4.03% in 2022 from 58% in 1993, Hoc noted.
He said that the CPV has set up relationship with 253 political parties of 115 countries, while the Vietnamese Government has established relations with more than 190 countries around the world.
The official affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the traditional relations with Latin American countries, especially Cuba and Mexico, which were among the first Latin American countries to set up diplomatic relations with Vietnam and have always given great support to Vietnam to successfully implement the Doi Moi scheme and integrate into the region and the world.
Hoc lauded the results that left-wing governments in Latin America have achieved in recent years and noted the difficulties they are facing.
The CPV delegation lays flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue at the Freedom of Ethnic Park in Mexico City (Photo: VNA)The CPV representative affirmed that the CPV and the people of Vietnam always support left-wing parties and progressive movements during the development process, while standing ready to share its experience in Party building and rectification, corruption prevention and control and leading national renewal cause. The CPV always works hard to promote the cooperation between Vietnam and Latin American countries, he added.
He said that the CPV and Vietnam hope to continue to receive practical and effective support from left-wing parties, progressive movements and Latin American countries in the coming time.
Earlier, the CPV delegation laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue at the Freedom of Ethnic Park in Mexico City./.