Politics Vietnam's international integration through "bamboo diplomacy" Throughout the long history of the Vietnamese nation, foreign diplomacy has always played an extremely important role, contributing to not only safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity but also its construction and development.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia discuss religious, ethnic issues A delegation from Vietnam's Central Theory Council had meetings with leading Indonesian research institutions concerning religious and ethnic issues as part of its ongoing working visit to the nation from October 4 to 8.

Politics Prime Minister receives President of Italy’s Lombardy region Vietnam treasures and advocates deepening its strategic partnership with Italy, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told President of Lombardy region Attilio Fontana and an Italian delegation at a reception in Hanoi on October 6.

Politics Fifth working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s 8th plenum The 13th Party Central Committee on October 6 discussed the implementation of two resolutions and elected new members to its Secretariat and Inspection Commission at its ongoing 8th plenum.