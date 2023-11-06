At the talks between the CPV delegation and the CPC delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu, is paying a working visit to China from November 5-7.

On November 6, the CPV delegation held talks with Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Discipline Inspection.

At the talks, both sides praised the positive development step in the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries over the past years, especially following the historic China visit by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong right after after the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

Tu affirmed that the ongoing visit aims to continue realising the common perceptions reached by the General Secretaries of the CPV and the CPC, and represents the continuation of high-level exchanges and meetings between the two Parties and countries over the past years.

Vietnam always treasures and gives top priority to the development of its relationship with China, he said, adding that the country stays ready to work together with the Party and State of China to carry the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new development phase with a higher level of political trust, more practical defence and security cooperation, deeper practical collaboration, a more solid social foundation, closer coordination at multilateral forums, and better control and settlement of differences based on high-level common perceptions and in accordance with international law.

Li, for his part, said the visit will contribute to implementing common perceptions reached by senior leaders of both Parties and countries, and step up the continued healthy and stable development of the relations between the two Parties and the two nations in the future.

The Party and State of China are ready to work with their Vietnamese counterparts to elevate the traditional friendship between the two Parties and the two countries to a new height and make cooperation in various areas more effective and practical, he said.

The host and guest agreed to facilitate the regular exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels, promote exchanges and cooperation in various areas, and continue learning from each other's experience in Party inspection, supervision and discipline; anti-corruption, administrative reform, and mechanisms for disciplinary inspection and supervision. They also consented to improve the quality, competence and credibility of officials responsible for Party inspection, supervision and discipline in both countries.

The Vietnamese official suggested China continue assisting Vietnam in training personnel in Party inspection, supervision and discipline, based on the cooperation plan between the two Parties in the new phase.



Earlier, the Vietnamese delegation held working sessions with leaders of the Commission for Disciplinary Inspection of the Beijing municipal Party Committee, the Supervision Commission of Beijing and engaged in a seminar with the Chinese Academy of Inspection and Quarantine to share professional experience./.