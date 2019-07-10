The working session between the delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam and officials of the United Russia party in Moscow (Photo: VNA)

Head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan (R) presents Vietnam's Friendship Order to Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by member of the CPV Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan is paying a working visit to Russia from July 8 to 10.During the trip, CPV officials had meetings with leaders of political parties in Russia, along with officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry and State Duma.The two sides exchanged views on the international and regional situation, along with relations between the two countries and between the CPV and political parties of Russia.They also looked into measures to enhance connections via party, diplomatic and parliamentary channels, especially within the framework of the Russia Year in Vietnam and the Vietnam Year in Russia on the occasion of 25 years since the signing of the treaty on basic principles for bilateral relations in 2019, and the 70th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2020.Leaders of the Russian parties, parliament and foreign ministry highly valued the CPV’s role in reinforcing the Vietnam-Russia relationship. They affirmed that although Russia follows a multi-party system, all the parties treasures the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam and consider the country a leading partner of Russia in Southeast Asia.They agreed to increase monitoring the implementation of the high-level agreements between the two countries, especially those reached during an official visit to Russia by Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong in September 2018.The local officials also agreed to create favourable conditions to speed up the signing of an inter-governmental agreement on Russia’s reception of Vietnamese labourers and another on travel conditions for the two countries’ citizens.At the working session with leaders of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF), on behalf of CPV General Secretary and President of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan presented the Friendship Order, a noble reward of the Vietnamese State, to KPRF Chairman Gennady Zyuganov in recognition of his active and effective contributions to the cooperation between the two parties, which have also helped promote the two countries’ relations.Zyuganov thanked the Vietnamese Party and State for the reward and pledged every effort to continue helping develop ties between the two parties and the two countries.-VNA