Politics Congratulations to Australian leaders on 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia ties The Vietnamese State, Government and National Assembly leaders on February 26 sent their letters of congratulations to their Australian counterparts on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Australia diplomatic relations (February 26, 1973-2023).

Politics Relations between Vietnam and Australia going from strength to strength As Vietnam and Australia mark 50 years of bilateral relations, Vietnam News speaks to Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski about plans to celebrate the milestone and what the future hold for the partnership between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam wishes to boost cooperation with Germany in farming, innovation Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung led a Vietnamese delegation to visit Germany from February 23 to 25, working with German departments on measures to concretize cooperation with Europe's largest economy, especially in agriculture and innovation.

Politics Further cooperation sought for Thailand’s Nong Bua Lamphu and Vietnam’s localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and Governor of Nong Bua Lamphu province Suwit Chanworn on February 24 discussed measures to boost cooperation between localities of the two countries.