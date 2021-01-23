Politics Lao ambassador hails leadership role of Communist Party of Vietnam The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s sound and clear-sighted leadership has driven the national revolutionary cause as well as helped the Southeast Asian country gain an increasing position on the international area, said Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.

Politics Ninth Party Congress: Upholding national strength, speeding up industrialisation, modernisation The ninth National Party Congress convened in Hanoi from April 19-22, 2001. The event reviewed 15 years of renewal and drew lessons from the process, thus drawing up and perfecting guidelines and defining national development strategies for the first two decades of the 21st century.