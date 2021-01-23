CPV ensures democracy through public feedback on draft documents
Collecting public feedback on the draft documents to be submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress is a vivid illustration for the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s efforts to ensure democracy in the Party, said Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Phuoc Loc.
In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s reporter on the threshold of the 13th National Party Congress, Loc said that the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation had joined hands with the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations at the central level to hold 24 meetings to collect public feedback on the draft documents, with a view to engaging the whole people in the outlining of policies to develop and protect the nation in the new situation.
This showed the close relationship between the Party with the people as well as the nation’s solidarity, he stressed.
The draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress focus on the central role of the Vietnamese people in the cause of national construction and development, he said, adding the people’s ownership right is promoted in various fields, from Party building and rectification, economic development to all-people national defence building.
Promoting democracy and the people’s ownership right will make significant contributions to consolidating the people’s complete faith in the Party, State and socialist regime, Loc said.
The draft Political Report pointed out several missions and solutions to improve democracy and ensure the people’s ownership right, including the effective implementation of representative democracy and direct democracy, Party members’ example setting in democracy implementation and compliance of the current regulations, and promotion of the people’s central role in the national development strategies.
He said the public has special interests in measures to ensure the smooth implementation of the Party’s guidelines and policies, speak highly of the country’s corruption prevention and control, while recommending specific and practical solutions to the fight against corruption to build a strong and pure Party and State.
People also contributed various measures to the country’s three breakthrough programmes for the sustainable development of the country, he said.
Touching on the Party’s mass mobilisation work, Loc stressed that it must be operated in a new form with a view to encourage people from all walks of life to contribute more to the national’s development goals.
Besides, the mass mobilisation commission will work to promote the role of the Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations, strengthen patriotic emulation campaigns, and exercise democracy./.