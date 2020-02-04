CPV has decisive role in revolution’s victories: Lao official
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has a decisive role in all victories of the national revolution since it was set up in 1930, according to Sounthone Sayachak, a member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRD) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations.
Sounthone Sayachak, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRD) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations (Photo: VNA)
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Phnom Penh on the occasion of the CPV’s 90th founding anniversary, she said that the establishment of the CPV is the combination of the Marxism-Leninism, international communist and workers’ movement, and patriotic movement in Vietnam.
Since its appearance in the political arena, the CPV has proved itself as a genuine revolutionary party capable of gathering all national strengths in the fight against colonialism, imperialism and feudalism, she noted.
Along with leading the Vietnamese people in the two struggles for independence, the CPV initiated the Doi Moi (renewal) process in 1986, helping the country overcome formidable challenges and gain important and comprehensive achievements of historical significance in all sectors, thus improving local livelihoods while enhancing its position and role in the international arena, she said.
She expressed her belief that the party will continue leading the Vietnamese people in the cause of building Vietnam into a socialist nation, promoting industrialisation and modernisation, and successfully realising the goal of wealthy people, strong nation, and democratic, equitable and civilized society. It is also hoped to successfully implement the resolution adopted at the 12th National Congress of the CPV, and organising the 13th National Congress in the time ahead.
She stated that as the CPV and the LPRD are the successors of the IndoChinese Communist Party founded by President Ho Chi Minh on February 3, 1930, they have stood shoulder by shoulder to write glorious history pages on the Vietnam-Laos special relationship.
The ties, nurtured with blood of soldiers and generations of people in both nations, have become a valuable asset and decisive factor for the victory of the revolutionary cause in each country.
In the context of increasing international integration, it is necessary for the CPV and the LPRD to promote their great traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation so as to bring practical benefits to their people./.