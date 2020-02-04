Politics Canadian friends appreciate Vietnam communist party’s leadership A workshop created an opportunity for participants to learn about the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the modern society and the gathering of people to solve social matters.

Politics Bangladeshi PM receives new Vietnamese Ambassador Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina recently hosted a reception in Dhaka for new Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Viet Chien.

Politics PM receives Malaysian, Armenian ambassadors Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highlighted the need to maintain cooperation mechanisms during separate receptions in Hanoi on February 3 for Malaysian and Armenian ambassadors.

Politics More greetings on Party’s 90th founding anniversary Political parties and international organisations around the world have sent greetings to the Central Committee and leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on its 90th founding anniversary (February 3).