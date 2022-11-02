CPV leader’s visit marks new milestone in Vietnam-China relations: Expert
At the welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on his official visit to China. (Photo: VNA)Hong Kong (VNA) – The official visit to China from October 30 to November 1 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong was of special significance and marked a new milestone in relations between the two countries, an expert in Hong Kong (China) has said.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Hong Kong, Li Minghan, who has studied Vietnam for many years, said the visit was made right after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, showing that both countries attach special importance to each other's position and the relations between the two Parties and the two countries. It also reflected the priority Vietnam gives to developing its ties with China.
Amid the global and regional situation witnessing intensive and fast changes, and many emerging complex and unpredictable factors, the leaders of the two Parties and the two countries are still enhancing solidarity. They always treasure the traditional friendship, founded and nurtured by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong and generations of predecessors, while actively inheriting and upholding that precious asset, he said.
Li held that the China visit by General Secretary Trong marked an important milestone in the bilateral relations, helped develop an evergreen and ever-sustainable friendship, and contributed to the causes of the two Parties, countries, and people.
During the visit, China presented a Friendship Order to the CPV leader, which Li described as the Chinese Party, State, and people’s recognition of General Secretary Trong and the Vietnamese people’s contributions to developing the bilateral relations and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations in the new era.
The expert expressed his belief that after the trip, the relations between the two Parties and the two countries, as well as the long-standing friendship between the Vietnamese and Chinese people will be further intensified and enhanced to a new height./.