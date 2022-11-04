CPV leader’s visit to China carries strategic meaning: Russian expert
The recent visit to China of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong produced practical results and carried strategic meaning, according to Grigory Trofimchuk, a Russian analyst of international politics.
Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund, highlighted the significance of the visit as well as the talks between the CPV leader and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and China’s conferment of the Friendship Order on the Vietnamese Party chief.
The expert underlined that an important factor of the visit was the timing, noting that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was the first foreign leader to visit China right after the 20th National Congress of the CPC. It was also the first foreign trip of General Secretary Trong after the 13th Congress of the CPV, he added.
He called attention to the detail that during their talks, the two leaders reaffirmed that the two countries remain steadfast in the path towards socialism and a socialist-oriented market economy.
According to the Russian expert, Party General Secretary Trong's visit showed a vision for the future and demonstrated the friendly relationship between the two Parties as well as the two countries./.