CPV leads country to fight against US invaders

Over the past 16 years (1959-1975), overcoming numerous hardships and sacrifices, Truong Son soldiers and volunteer youth forces, conscripted labourers have built and developed the legendary Truong Son - Ho Chi Minh trail under the raid of bombs and bullets, made an important contribution to the victory of the war against the US and national salvation, becoming the symbol of Vietnamese revolutionary heroism in the 20th century (Photo: VNA)