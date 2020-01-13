CPV leads country to fight against US invaders
Binh Gia victory (Dec. 2, 1964-Jan. 3, 1965) marks the maturity of the main military force and signaled the failure of the US tactics in the ‘Special war’ (Photo: Archive/VNA)
Vietnamese air force makes excellent feat of arms, shooting down many B52 planes (Photo: VNA)
On March 30, 1972, the Liberation Army attacked and mastered 365 point, opening the Quang Tri liberation campaign (Photo: VNA)
An American pilot was captured in Ham Rong by Thanh Hoa troops and people in 1966 (Photo: File/VNA)
The Pleime victory (October 19 - November 26, 1965) was the first confrontation between our main force and the US army (Photo: File/VNA)
Chairman of the Southern National Liberation Front Nguyen Huu Tho and delegates to the Second Congress of emulation fighters and heroes of People’ Armed Forces of the South taken place in the liberated area, September 1967 (Photo: File/VNA)
The Khe Sanh-Road 9 Victory to liberate Huong Hoa in 1968 successfully completed the task of strategic diversion, making an important contribution to the victory of the General Offensive and the Mau Than Spring uprising 1968 (Photo: VNA)
Over the past 16 years (1959-1975), overcoming numerous hardships and sacrifices, Truong Son soldiers and volunteer youth forces, conscripted labourers have built and developed the legendary Truong Son - Ho Chi Minh trail under the raid of bombs and bullets, made an important contribution to the victory of the war against the US and national salvation, becoming the symbol of Vietnamese revolutionary heroism in the 20th century (Photo: VNA)
The air defence force plays a key role in fighting against the US first destruction war in the north (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh and the Politburo discuss on launching the 1968 Mau Than Spring Uprising (Photo: VNA)
Captain Gadem Willart Selleck, pilot of F.105 plane which was shot down in Sen Ho village, Luc Ngan district, Bac Giang province on August 7, 1968 (Photo: VNA)
US pilot William Andrew Robison was arrested and escorted by militant Nguyen Thi Kim Lai when his plane was shot down in Huong Khe town, Ha Tinh province on the night of Sept. 20, 1965 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi youth joined the army to support the Southern front in the 1968 Mau Than Spring Uprising (Photo: File:VNA)
An overview of the signing ceremony of the Paris Peace Accords on Jan. 27, 1973 in Paris (Photo: VNA)
Madam Nguyen Thi Binh, Foreign Minister of the provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam signed the Paris Peace Accords (Photo: File/VNA)
Special advisor Le Duc Tho, representing government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, signed the Paris Peace Accords (Photo: File/VNA)
In implementation of the ParisPeace Accords, on March 29, 1973, the last US soldiers withdrew from Vietnam (Photo: File/VNA)