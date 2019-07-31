At the event (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – The seventh theoretical workshop, themed “Party and political system building in the new situation” between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), wrapped up in the central province of Quang Binh on July 31.



Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Kikeo Khaykham Phithoune, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training, presented two reports on the theme.



Ten other reports presented by delegates focused on various issues such as building a strong and pure Party, building the Party and political system in Quang Binh province of Vietnam and Khammoune province of Laos, as well as highlighting the Party leadership role.



Participants described Party building as a crucial task, socio-economic development as a central one, cultural development as a spiritual foundation and ensuring national defence-security as a regular task.



Deputy Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Somphone Sichalenne said the two Parties have vowed to continue improving Party leadership to achieve set goals amid the fourth industrial revolution and strong global integration, helping to successfully realise resolutions adopted by National Party Congresses of the CPV and LPRP, each country’s reform process.



Both sides agreed that the next workshop will be held in Laos.-VNA