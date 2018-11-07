At the working session (Source: VNA)

– Permanent deputy head the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Economic Commission Cao Duc Phat had a working session in Hanoi on November 7 with a delegation from the Development Research Centre of the State Council of China, led by its Deputy Director Ma Jiantang.During the meeting, the Vietnamese official stressed that the delegation’s visit will contribute towards implementing the memorandum of understanding signed by the two agencies in 2017.Phat affirmed that the CPV’s Economic Commission attaches great importance to further enhancing cooperation and exchange with the Chinese Development Research Centre, with the aim of promoting the friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and States in general.For his part, Ma Jiantang highlighted the increased cooperation between the two agencies, expressing his hope that the collaboration between his agency and the CPV’s Economic Commission will be fostered in the time to come.The two sides informed each other about the socio-economic development in both countries in 2018, as well as a number of development policies and orientations for Vietnam and China to consider for the future.They also agreed on cooperation content between the two agencies for the time ahead, aiming to concretise guidelines agreed upon by leaders of the two Parties. –VNA