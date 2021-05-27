CPV’s leadership in national construction under spotlight in Russia
Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam has fruitfully cooperated with other ASEAN member nations, and established dialogues with many international partners, including the US, China, the European Union (EU) and Russia, heard a recent symposium.
The 13th Party Central Committee make debut at the 13th National Party Congress. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The event was organised virtually by the Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies under the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
Ekaterina Koldunova, Director of the ASEAN Centre at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, said in the face of economic and political complexity in a changing world, Vietnam has actively engaged in international integration. According to her, the country has an outstanding advantage compared to regional neighbours in terms of stable politics and continuity in political power
Nicholas Chakpman, a scholar from Japan’s Tohoku University, said Vietnam’s multilateral foreign policy has laid a foundation for the country to sail through global challenges and raise its prestige in the international arena.
According to Viktor Sumskiy from the Russian ASEAN Centre, the CPV is among the very few organisations in the world that could perform the most complex political goals in a very short time, such as planning and implementing the national liberation revolution against colonialists, the struggle for national reunification during the peak time of the Cold War, and socio-economic reforms.
By integrating into the world and interacting with all possible partners, Vietnam, under the leadership of the CPV, has maintained its revolutionary achievements to move forward, the scholar said.
The participants also looked into Vietnam’s socio-economic development and external affairs according to the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, along with challenges facing the country like dropping fertility rate, ageing population and dense urban areas. /.