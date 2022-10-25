At the press conference (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 18th OCOP Vietnam Craft Village and Products Fair will be held at the Economic Transaction and Commercial Area in Hanoi from November 2 to 6.



The fair aims to promote the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme and facilitate the sale of specialties of localities via traditional and modern channels, Nguyen Minh Tien, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade), said at a press conference on October 25.



The event is part of the “2022 Vietnamese craft village festival” hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, he noted.



Featuring 150 booths, the fair will showcase agricultural, forestry and aquatic products that meet three-star ratings and above from cities and provinces nationwide such as Dien Bien rice, Hai Duong green bean cake, and Tan Cuong tea.



Handicrafts will also be displayed at the fair including Nha Xa silk from Hanoi’s Thanh Tri district, and Bo Bat pottery from Ninh Binh province.



According to Tien, the event is intended to be a bridge between production and consumption of OCOP products as well as to honour outstanding craft villages and skillful artisans./.