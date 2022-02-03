Craft of linen weaving in Lung Tam village

Lung Tam village in Quan Ba district, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, which is famous for the craft of linen weaving, has been an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign visitors. Coming to the village, visitors have the chance to get a deeper insight into the long-standing tradition of linen weaving of the H'mong ethnic on Dong Van karst plateau.