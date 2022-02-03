Craft of linen weaving in Lung Tam village
Lung Tam village in Quan Ba district, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, which is famous for the craft of linen weaving, has been an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign visitors. Coming to the village, visitors have the chance to get a deeper insight into the long-standing tradition of linen weaving of the H'mong ethnic on Dong Van karst plateau.
The making of colourful cloth has become a unique cultural trait of the H'mong in Dong Van Karst Plateau. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
H'mong women make colourful costumes from the stalks of the flax plants. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Fabrics made from flax plants are not as soft as cotton but they are durable and warm. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Products made from the traditional fabric of Lung Lam village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Most of the linen woven products by Lung Tam people are shipped abroad. (Photo: VNP/VNA)