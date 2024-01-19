Craft of linen weaving in Thai Binh
The traditional craft of linen weaving in Nam Cao commune in Kien Xuong district, Thai Binh province, has a history stretching back over 400 years and has been recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage. Some 200 households in the village are still engaged in the traditional craft. Handwoven linen products from Nam Cao are mostly exported to countries such as Laos and Thailand.
Weavers must go through many stages to produce a single piece of linen fabric. (Photo: VNA)
The linen products from Nam Cao primarily utilise manual weaving frames. Nowadays, with the arrival of modern technology, electric motors have been added. (Photo: VNA)
Working from early in the morning until late at night, a craftsman can weave just 5-7 metres of linen fabric. (Photo: VNA)
Around 200 households in the village are still engaged in the traditional craft. (Photo: VNA)
With strength in producing entirely handmade, environmentally-friendly linen, the village of Nam Cao has significant potential in community-based tourism. (Photo: VNA)