Craft of linen weaving in Thai Binh

The traditional craft of linen weaving in Nam Cao commune in Kien Xuong district, Thai Binh province, has a history stretching back over 400 years and has been recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage. Some 200 households in the village are still engaged in the traditional craft. Handwoven linen products from Nam Cao are mostly exported to countries such as Laos and Thailand.