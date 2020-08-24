Sci-Tech Science and technology to advance agriculture in Ninh Thuan The south-central province of Ninh Thuan has stepped up the application of science and technology in agricultural production in order to boost socio-economic development in tandem with sustainable environmental protection.

Sci-Tech Vietnam holds huge potential for IT development: Indian expert Vietnam holds tremendous potential for information technology (IT) development thanks to its young and talented human resources and attractive investment climate, thereby becoming one of the brightest investment destinations for Indian firms, an Indian expert has said.

Sci-Tech Database sharing important to developing e-government Database sharing between management agencies at both central and local levels is key to the process of developing e-government, experts have said.

Sci-Tech Apps rolled out to fight pandemic Those with smartphones would do well to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, the Authority of Information Technology Application at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has suggested.