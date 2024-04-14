Business Cryptocurrency is not banned in Vietnam: Ministry Cryptocurrency is not banned in Vietnam but it is necessary to develop a legal framework to ensure its on-track development and prevent risks, a representative from the Ministry of Justice has said.

Videos Chinese demand for Vietnamese shrimp surging The value of Vietnamese shrimp exports to China from the beginning of the year to March 15 reached 104 million USD, recording a remarkable increase of over 110% compared to the same period last year.

Business Made-in-Vietnam wind turbine towers bound for RoK Ten domestically-manufactured offshore wind turbine towers are set to depart from Phu My Industrial Zone in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau by the end of April 2024, bound for Jeonnam 1 wind power project off the coast of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Jeonnam province.

Business SBV to increase gold bar supply to stabilise domestic market The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will increase the supply of gold bullion to handle the existing huge difference in domestic and world gold prices, SBV Deputy Governor Pham Thanh Ha told the press on April 12.