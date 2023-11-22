Creative space wowing visitors at Gia Lam Train Station
Within the framework of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023, taking place from November 17-26, the capital’s residents and visitors had the opportunity to experience unique installations and hand-crafted products on display at Gia Lam Train Station.
A sculpture exhibition entitled “Ant”, from sculptor Nguyen Manh Hung, on display at workshop 3B2 (Photo: VNA)
An art installation with the theme “Water Palace” from artist Trinh Minh Tien at workshop 5B (Photo: VNA)
Visitors pose for photos at the Tu Luc steam locomotive, displayed within the framework of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors at the Hot Workshop Art & Architecture Space (Photo: VNA)
Visitors at the Architecture, Factories and (Re)Tracing the Modern Dream exhibition at warehouse 10B (Photo: VNA)