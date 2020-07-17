Inspired by the cultural traits of people in Vietnam’s north, this exhibition of light art at Manzi Creative Space in Hanoi has attracted many young visitors.

Similar venues like Vuuv, 60s Tho Quan, and Hanoi Doclab have also reopened, creating a new playground for art lovers in Hanoi.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, more than 200 creative spaces are in operation nationwide, with over half in Hanoi.

The explosion of creative spaces in urban areas is expected to nurture people’s spiritual lives and inspire them to become involved in arts and creative works./.

VNA