Business Foreign newspapers highlight Vietnam’s economic outlook Foreign newspapers have highlighted Vietnam’s impressive success after the World Bank (WB) forecast that its economy will lead Asia with a growth rate of 7.2% this year, up from the previous forecast of 5.3% in April.

Business Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2022 to open in HCM City The Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from November 28 to 30 to promote sustainable development cooperation between Vietnam and the EU via comprehensive dialogues, investment, transfer of expertise and technology, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told a press conference in Hanoi on October 3.

Business Binh Phuoc posts trade surplus of 1.16 billion USD The southern province of Binh Phuoc enjoyed a trade surplus of 1.16 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, thanks to its effective implementation of socio-economic recovery and development measures post COVID-19.

Business Export value of aquatic products up 38% in nine months The export turnover of aquatic products topped 8.5 billion USD in the first nine months of 2022, up 38% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).