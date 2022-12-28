The State Bank of Vietnam said most of the credit was for production and trade.

The State Bank of Vietnam also closely monitored credit in high-risk areas, especially corporate bonds, securities and real estate markets, while creating favourable conditions for businesses and people to access credit.

In order to control inflation, stabilise the macro-economy and ensure the safety of the banking system, the central bank also revised up interest rates twice.

It also directed credit organisations to cut operating costs and administrative procedures, creating more room to cut lending interest rates, thus supporting businesses and people to overcome difficulties.

In the first 11 months of this year, cashless payments rose by 85% in volume of transactions and 31% in value, year-on-year./.

VNA