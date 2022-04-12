Business Petrol prices down by over 800 VND per litre The retail prices of oil and petrol were adjusted down starting from 3pm on April 12 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.

Business US cuts down anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s honey by almost sevenfold The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has slashed the anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s honey exporters by almost sevenfold compared to its preliminary conclusions, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnam’s cashew nut exports fall slightly Vietnam shipped a total of 105,000 tonnes of cashew nuts abroad in Q1, earning 630 million USD, down 6.7 percent in volume and 5 percent in value compared to those in the same period of last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.