Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam SBV ) has expected credit growth to hit 14-15% this year, leaving a possibility that it might adjust the orientation to suit the actual business situation and developments.Many stock companies, however, predicted in their strategic reports that the growth will be about 13%. They explained that the lending interest rate is now at a high level, affecting the borrowing capacity and making production expansion projects less feasible.Meanwhile, credit institutions projected credit balance of the entire system to increase by just 13.7% this year. Credit growth reached approximately 13% last year, with most of credit serving production and trade./.