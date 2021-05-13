Business Vietnam’s freeze dried sugarcane juice patented in US Five spoons of dried sugarcane juice, 0.1 litre of water and ice are what needed to enjoy a glass of fresh sugarcane juice outside Vietnam.

Business Free trade deals facilitate fruit and vegetable exports: insiders Free trade agreements are opening the doors for Vietnamese fruit and vegetable firms to increase export revenue this year, according to the Vietnam Fruit & Vegetables Association (VinaFruit).

Business Vietnam’s rubber export value sees surge in four months Vietnam exported 486,000 tonnes of rubbers worth 817 million USD in the first four months of 2021, up 79.6 percent in volume and 111.6 percent in value compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.