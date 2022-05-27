Business Vietnamese export increases in both quantity, quality Taking advantage of free trade agreements and flexibly adapting to world unstable development, Vietnam’s spearhead economies such as fisheries, garment and textiles and wood production are accelerating exports to increase turnover.

Business Ministry, bank sign MoU to promote sustainable green financial development The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote sustainable green finance development, environment protection and climate change response.

Business Vietnam to have 184 fishing ports by 2050: draft plan Vietnam will have a total of 184 fishing ports, capable of handling approximately 3 million tonnes of fish annually, and 160 typhoon shelters for boats by 2050 under a plan drafted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on May 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,109 VND/USD on May 27, up 4 VND from the previous day.