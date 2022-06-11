Many banks posted positive credit growth figures in the first five months of 2022, with loans up sharply year-on-year and compared to the end of 2021. According to analysts, rising capital demand is a key indicator of strong economic recovery and development.

Credit growth is 2.3-times higher than in 2021, reflecting the positive recovery in the economy.

Credit will support both businesses and business households. With strong acceleration in credit demand, many banks are expected to increase credit growth throughout the year to meet demand among businesses and the economy./.

VNA