Cremation ceremony for Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh held
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – A cremation ceremony for Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh was held at Vinh Hang Cemetery Park in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, on January 29.
Earlier the same day, thousands of Buddhist monks, nuns and followers gathered at the Tu Hieu Pagoda to bid their final respects to the Zen Master.
The Zen Master, one of the world's most influential Buddhist figures, passed away at the Tu Hieu Temple in his birthplace of Hue on January 22, aged 95.
Thich Nhat Hanh became a monk at Tu Hieu pagoda in 1942. He later founded the Plum Village in France and many monasteries in other countries including the US, Germany and Thailand. His teachings on Buddhism have gained global influence.
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said that the passing of Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh is a loss to the Buddhist community in general and Vietnamese Buddhism in particular./.