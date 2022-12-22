Vice Chairman of the Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has decided to arrest and launch criminal proceedings against Vice Chairman of the Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on charge of receiving bribes in accordance with Article 354 of the Penal Code, in a case related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanoi and other cities and provinces.

Vu Hong Nam, a former official of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, was also arrested and prosecuted for the same charge.

Meanwhile, Director of Vina Mi Chi JSC Pham Bich Hang was prosecuted for the charge of giving bribes in accordance with Article 364 of the Penal Code.



These were the latest moves of the investigations into the case involved giving and accepting bribes, abusing positions and powers while performing official duties, fraud and misappropriation of assets in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanoi and other localities.

Recently, several former officials at Vietnamese representative agencies abroad have been also prosecuted and arrested, namely Nguyen Hong Ha, former official at the Consul General in Osaka, Japan; Nguyen Le Ngoc Anh, former official at the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia; and Hoang Anh Kiem, a freelancer in Hanoi./.