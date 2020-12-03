Criminal proceedings launched against persons involved in COVID-19 transmissions
The Investigation Security Agency of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security on December 3 decided to launch criminal proceedings against persons who were involved in transmitting COVID-19, in accordance with Article 240 of the Criminal Code 2015.
At a press conference of Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Public Security (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The Investigation Security Agency of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security on December 3 decided to launch criminal proceedings against persons who were involved in transmitting COVID-19, in accordance with Article 240 of the Criminal Code 2015.
Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Public Security Col. Nguyen Sy Quang said violations in the case resulted in serious consequences, so the individuals and organisations concerned must be strictly punished.
From November 30 to December 1, the city announced four new cases of infection, including one in a quarantine facility and three others in the community after going through 120 days without local transmissions.
Specifically, patient No 1,342, a flight attendant of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, came into contact with patient No 1,325 at a quarantine site. After testing negative twice from November 15-18, he was placed under quarantine at a rented apartment in Tan Binh district.
While in quarantine, he met with his mother and two friends. Later, on November 28, he tested positive to the virus and became patient No 1,342. He also went to the HCM City University of Technology.
After collecting samples for testing from patient No 1,342’s close contacts, the municipal Health Department found that patient No 1,347, who is a friend of patient No 1,342, delivered lectures at the KEY English training centre in Tan Binh district from November 18 to 25 and at other branches in District 10, and also went to a café and a karaoke parlour in District 10.
A year-old baby boy also caught the disease from patient No 1,347 and tested positive on November 30. A 28-year-old female student of his was also infected.
As of December 3, HCM City had collected samples from 2,244 people relating to these four patients. Of them, 1,632 tested negative and the remainder are awaiting results, including 11 F1 cases./.
Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Public Security Col. Nguyen Sy Quang said violations in the case resulted in serious consequences, so the individuals and organisations concerned must be strictly punished.
From November 30 to December 1, the city announced four new cases of infection, including one in a quarantine facility and three others in the community after going through 120 days without local transmissions.
Specifically, patient No 1,342, a flight attendant of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, came into contact with patient No 1,325 at a quarantine site. After testing negative twice from November 15-18, he was placed under quarantine at a rented apartment in Tan Binh district.
While in quarantine, he met with his mother and two friends. Later, on November 28, he tested positive to the virus and became patient No 1,342. He also went to the HCM City University of Technology.
After collecting samples for testing from patient No 1,342’s close contacts, the municipal Health Department found that patient No 1,347, who is a friend of patient No 1,342, delivered lectures at the KEY English training centre in Tan Binh district from November 18 to 25 and at other branches in District 10, and also went to a café and a karaoke parlour in District 10.
A year-old baby boy also caught the disease from patient No 1,347 and tested positive on November 30. A 28-year-old female student of his was also infected.
As of December 3, HCM City had collected samples from 2,244 people relating to these four patients. Of them, 1,632 tested negative and the remainder are awaiting results, including 11 F1 cases./.