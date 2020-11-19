Trinh Hoang Khang and the drug which is kept inside his automobile (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – The anti-drug police of the southern border province of Tay Ninh on November 19 said a man was recently captured for smuggling 17kg of drug.

Trinh Hoang Khang, born in 1994 and residing in Dong Hai district of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, was caught red-handedly in Tay Ninh’s Duong Minh Chau district.

The force and relevant agencies also seized an automobile and other exhibits.

The smuggler admitted that he was hired by a person in Cambodia to smuggle the drug into Vietnam.

The case is being further investigated./.