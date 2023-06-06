Cross-border e-commerce conference to take place in Hanoi, HCM City
Illustrative image (Photo: businessinsider.com)Hanoi(VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) said it will coordinate with Amazon Global Selling to organise a cross-border e-commerce conference, which is expected to help Vietnamese businesses seek online export opportunities.
The event, which will see the participation of successful sellers on the Amazon network, also aims to raise awareness of the domestic business community of this kind of commerce.
According to the agency, the Vietnam cross-border e-commerce conference 2023 will take place in Hanoi on June 7 and Ho Chi Minh City on June 9 with a series of activities to update the latest information on the e-commerce industry, and connect service providers operating in the five different service sectors.
The latest research by Access Partnership shows that Vietnam's e-commerce export revenue can reach 296.3 trillion VND (over 12.6 billion USD) by 2027 if local businesses are supported to use e-commerce channels to expand export markets.
Up to 86% of the 300 micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Vietnam said that they will not be able to carry out export activities without e-commerce.
The iDEA said the conference will provide information and programmes to support Vietnamese businesses to access international markets.
In the framework of the events, exhibitions featuring cross-border e-commerce services will be organised with the participation of providers from 10 key service categories that determine the success of online exports.
Seminars of Asian retailers will share experiences and lessons from successful sales partners of Amazon from the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and Vietnam./.