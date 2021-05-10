Business Disbursement of State-funded public investment in April at record since 2017 The disbursement of public investment sourced from the State budget in April was estimated at 30.4 trillion VND (1.32 billion USD), a year-on-year surge of 23.9 percent, and reaching the highest monthly level since 2017, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Steel sector making rapid strides forward Vietnam’s steel sector has witnessed strong development in terms of capacity, output, and products in the recent past.

Business Four-month State budget revenue goes up 7.3 percent The State budget revenue was estimated at 543.4 trillion VND (over 23.7 billion USD) in the first four months of 2021, equivalent to 40.5 percent of the estimate and up 7.3 percent from a year earlier, said the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Businesses advised to stay vigilant to maintain export growth Despite a rise in export revenue in the first four months of this year, experts suggested that businesses should not be too optimistic as the COVID-19 pandemic has seen complicated developments both in and outside the country.