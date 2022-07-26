Cross-border wildlife trafficking discovered in An Giang
Border guards of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang that borders Cambodia has reported it has detected a case of wildlife trafficking.
Cross-border wildlife trafficking discovered in An Giang (Photo: VNA)An Giang (VNA) – Border guards of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang that borders Cambodia has reported it has detected a case of wildlife trafficking.
The Long Binh border guard station in An Phu district on July 24 uncovered a number of wild animals left in a motorboat on the bank of Hau River in Khanh An commune.
Smugglers took advantage of the night to flee away, leaving behind a motorboat carrying 10 cartons of wild animals, including 52 iguanas and 42 turtles with a total weight of 335kg.
The animals have been handed over to the provincial Forest Protection Department and the case is being further investigated./.