Travel Tourist arrivals to Quang Binh see 2-fold rise during nine months The central province of Quang Binh, dubbed the “kingdom of caves”, welcomed over 3.6 million tourist arrivals in the first nine months of 2023, soaring 2.32-fold year on year, reported the provincial Department of Tourism.

Travel Vietnam expects to welcome 13 million foreign visitors this year The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it will propose the Government revise the target of international tourists to 12.5-13 million from only 8 million this year, a 56% increase from the plan set at the beginning of the year.

Travel Localities gearing up for peak tourism season Localities are diversifying tourism products and stepping up promotion activities to attract both domestic and foreign holidaymakers in the remaining months of this year.