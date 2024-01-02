Foreign tourists are welcomed at Tien Sa Port in the central city of Da Nang on January 2 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The cruise ship Westerdam with over 2,000 tourists and 781 crew members on board, mostly from the Netherlands, docked at Tien Sa Port in the central city of Da Nang on January 2.

There are also British, French, Italian, Danish, Hungarian, Australian, Canadian, US and Japan tourists on board.



This marks the first international cruise to visit the central city during the New Year.



Upon their arrival, the tourists were given flowers and gifts and treated to lion dance performances.



During their stay in Da Nang, they were scheduled to visit some tourist destinations, including Ngu Hanh Son Mountain, Linh Ung Pagoda, and the Cham Sculpture Museum.



The city received 22 international cruise ships with 18,000 passengers last year. It is expected to welcome 45 more ships with more than 40,000 travellers this year./.